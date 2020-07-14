Columbus was seen in Sando

THE EDITOR: It’s time to debunk the Columbus debate. I will not stand by like a statue while this issue makes a mockery of our heritage and of our native people. We should follow the lead of the people of San Fernando, who removed a similar statue from their midst many years ago. For southerners, the ship has already sailed on this matter.

I am convinced that Columbus was seen in Sando. A photo taken in 1954 reveals a figure with a striking resemblance standing proudly on Harris Promenade. It was erected obliquely opposite the old town hall, embellished with European faces on its facade. It was given the pomp and respect due to the man who “discovered” the land already occupied by the natives of “Iere,” our beautiful island.

Many people believe the statue was placed in honour of the famed seafarer. Others contend that it was Lord Harris or some other gentleman of repute, but the real issue is why was it erected there in the first place? It begs the question about the present-day contention, which is rife among citizens, as to whether or not the Columbus statue in Port of Spain should be allowed to stand.

Some say he is “pure” history and he should not be removed. But certainly we should be able to find someone else from our past to stand in the space.

While Columbus was not guilty to some people, others are convinced his arrival in the region was the channel for crimes to be committed. He was the man who led the invasion and opened the door for the genocide of the native people.

Although it was for exploration that he came, it became exploitation and emasculation without remorse. The aim was to find gold and to save the souls of the native people, so that they could give of their labour and their talents to the “deserving” colonisers.

But if a man is found guilty of a crime against humanity he is removed from society and stripped of all his accolades and credits. So why is this guilty man allowed to freely stand in our company? That statue should be secured in a dim corner of a basement away from the light of day.

Those who fight to retain it are like the “Uncle Toms” of our day, pandering to the massa mentality and perpetuating this fallacy of history. We are aiding and abetting, keeping our children mentally chained to the memories of the atrocities meted out to the hapless natives. There was no consideration for the indigenous people, the slaves, or the indentured workers who came later. No statue stands in recognition of those who “benefitted” from his famed arrival.

The heart of the matter is that a man is being celebrated as a hero for his bravery to sail the seas, but not considered as the villain he really was. He must remain a memory in our minds but not a constant reminder of the genocide he caused. Some say that history cannot be erased, but that doesn’t mean it has to be forever in our face.

The people of San Fernando never mourned the statue’s change of stature. The story of the man should remain in our books and on shelves but not in a public place of adulation for “discovering” our country. We are perpetuating a lie.

But the real mockery is to see Columbus standing there with a Christian cross in hand, a symbol of salvation that was misused to bring abuse, oppression and exploitation.

Many erroneously align the gory story of Columbus – discovery, slavery and genocide – to the glory of the church in its evangelistic fervour. The two ideals were separate and apart. In spite of this fact, we must continue to raise the cross in the land, but that Columbus statue should not be allowed to stand.

Sando people wouldn’t stand for that.

TERRENCE HONORE

Christian Historical Society of TT