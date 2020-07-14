Biomedical waste mounts at old Scarborough hospital

Minority Councillor in the Tobago House of Assembly, Dr Faith BYisrael. - THA

There is a mountain of biomedical waste piling up at the old Scarborough General Hospital.

A video posted to social media by Progressive Democratic Patriots councillor Faith B Yisrael, on Tuesday morning, showed red bags and biomedical waste bins stacked up.

Some bags were open and waste was scattered in the walkway. Fluids which seemed to be coming from the bags were flowing into a nearby drain.

Biomedical waste includes amputated limbs, used gloves and needles.

The waste is being stored near the driveway at the old dispensary at the hospital at Fort Street, Scarborough.

Though bins are packed neatly on top of each other, the bags block the old dispensary's entrance, making it impassable.

"This has been like this for months because we have been receiving the complaints," B Yisrael told Newsday on Tuesday.

During her visit on Monday, she said she was surprised by the way such waste is being stored and handled

Contacted for a comment, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development told Newsday it would issue a release a statement later on Tuesday.