ASJA: We support government, laws of TT

The Anjuman Sunna-Ul Jamaat Association Inc (ASJA) has said it works with the government of the day and holds no special allegiance to any such political party.

In a release, the ASJA said as an autonomous body, it maintains a strict code of ethics where the politics of the country is concerned and abides by the laws of the land.

It said therefore whoever forms the government of the country is viewed as the legitimate entity for its governance.

The ASJA said it continues to serve for the betterment of all in the society in the management and growth of the entire Muslim community.

As one of the oldest religious organisations representing Muslims in TT, it said, by its guiding principles it has maintained its fundamental beliefs up to the present time without wavering to the dictates of outside forces.

The ASJA was responding to claims by Ummah TT/Muslim Federation Chairman Imam Rasheed Karim that the Muslim community supports UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her party for the upcoming general election.