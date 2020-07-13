Upcoming school year schedule announced

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia -

The Ministry of Education announced the reopening dates of the upcoming school year on Monday.

The release said the first term, which will last 15 weeks, will begin on September 1 and end December 11. Term two will run from January 4 to March 26 and term three will run from April 12 to July 2. Terms two and three will both last 12 weeks each.

“The first day of each term must be a full day for teachers and students,” said the release. It also said student attendance is mandatory until the day preceding the first written CSEC and CAPE examinations.