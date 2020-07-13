CMO: One covid19 patient still in hospital

ONE covid19 patient remains hospitalised, reported Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram.

He was speaking on Monday at a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

He reported four people have been discharged from the Caura Hospital, leaving just one patient. The total number discharged now stands at 124.

The number of samples testing positive remained at 133 and the number of deaths remain at eight. Parasram pointed out that the last 17 covid19 cases were all imported and were detected in people who had been allowed through the borders on a phased basis.

He reported that 79 people are quarantined across four facilities: 25 at UWI St Augustine Penal/Debe Campus; 12 at the Chancellor Hotel; 21 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts; and 21 at the Cascadia Hotel.

The total number of samples submitted to CARPHA and UWI was 5,809, There have been 4,358 unique patient tests and 1,451 repeat tests.