Bon Air suspect dead by apparent suicide in police cell

Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Bon Air man who was found dead in the holding cell of the Arouca Police Station on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Gary Layne was placed in Holding Bay One at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.

He was waiting to be interviewed by investigators about a conspiracy to murder and gang-related offences.

Police making their rounds later found Layne unresponsive in the cell.

He appeared to have faint signs of life, so police took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but he was declared dead at 4.09 pm.

Crime scene investigators went to the scene and examined the cell. Police suspect Layne died by suicide.

Enquiries are continuing.