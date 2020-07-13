Avocado farmer killed, shotgun stolen in Wallerfield

AN 80-year-old avocado farmer was killed minutes after checking on his crops near his Wallerfield home on Sunday night.

Police said Winston Kallian told relatives he was going to check on his crops and took his licensed Winchester 16-gauge shotgun but did not return home.

After realising that he hadn't returned home, relatives went in search of him and found his body with his hands tied and a green t-shirt tied around his neck. Kallian's shotgun was missing.

Relatives called the police and members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations along with a district medical officer went to the area where they declared Kallian dead at the scene. Police suspect Kallian was killed in a botched robbery. An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre today.