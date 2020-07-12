West Indies complete four-wicket win in 1st Test

West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood plays a shot during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

THE WEST Indies completed a four-wicket win over England in the First Test, of the three-Test series, at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.

Jermaine Blackwood, who returned to the WI Test squad after an impressive Regional Four-Day Championships, led the way with 95 as the West Indies, set a victory target of 200 on the final day, reached 200 for the loss of six wickets.

The West Indies were reeling at 27/3 after the early losses of Kraigg Brathwaite (four), Shamarh Brooks (duck) and Shai Hope (nine), while opener John Campbell had retired hurt after he was struck on his right big toe by fast bowler Jofra Archer.

However, Blackwood featured in two vital middle-order partnerships, 73 for the fourth wicket with Roston Chase (37), and 68 with Shane Dowrich (20) for the fifth wicket.

Campbell returned to the crease when Blackwood was dismissed, with 11 runs remaining, and, with skipper Jason Holder, guided the team to victory. Holder was unbeaten on 14 and Campbell, who hit the the winning run, on eight.

Earlier, England, resuming their second innings on 284/8 (with a lead of 170) were bowled out for 313 with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel grabbing five wickets for 75 runs.

The Second Test will take place from July 16-20 at Old Trafford, Manchester.