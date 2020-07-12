Two men arrested for attempted robbery

Two men were arrested for attempted robbery and firearm possession after quick work by police.

Reports say the men, 19 and 26, were arrested after PC Baksh and PC Roberts noticed a woman being manhandled at around 12.30 am on July 12 in Barataria.

The report said the officers were on patrol along the Eastern Main Road, Barataria, when they saw what was happening.

The officers went to the scene and realised it was a robbery.

“One of the men pointed a gun at the police, and the officer seeing the imminent threat to his life, discharged two rounds from his service pistol. One of the men ran into the victim’s apartment, while the other tried to escape through the apartment of her neighbour, however, neither apartment had a back door and both suspects subsequently surrendered to police,” a release on TTPS’ Facebook page said.

The men were arrested and a quantity of cash and a Browning pistol with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition seized.

PC Moses is investigating.