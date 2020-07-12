Sapphire lives to dance

Sapphire Floyd teaches dance on her own YouTube channel, Sapphire’s Dance Gems. -

Chequana Wheeler

Sapphire Floyd loves to dance. Ballet, hip-hop, contemporary – she does them all, and gymnastics too.

“My dream is to teach dance and flexibility,” the 11-year-old told Newsday Kids in an interview at her home in Fyzabad.

She is a standard four student of the Forest Reserve Anglican Primary School where she has done well in her classes, even as she keeps up dance practice.

Sapphire began dancing at two, when her older sister’s ballet teacher noticed her following the movements during practice. By the time she was four, she gained a distinction in the ISTD ballet examination. She did not perform ballet as much after the teacher passed away, but found new passion in other styles with the Ibis Dance Company and the Fyzabad Police Youth Club.

Sapphire is also a cheerleader and began learning the sport around the same time as she did ballet. She has improved her skills over the years and is a member of the Ultimate Champions All Star Club (UC Starz) in Fyzabad. Hip-hop, jazz, Afrobeats, soca and contemporary dances as well as gymnastics are what she practises. Karate too, and stilt-walking – anything that challenges her to be flexible.

Her talents include playing the African and percussion drums, but her heart is in dance. She enjoys choreographies that showcase her extensive skills.

Her training is hectic.

“On Tuesdays from 5-7 pm, I have dance with Ibis Dance Company, on Fridays I have gymnastics from 5-7 pm with Ultimate Champions All Star Club (UC Starz), on Saturday from 8-11 am cheerleading and on Sunday evening 3-5 pm, and 5-7 pm I have dance with Ultimate Champions,” she said.

Balancing her schoolwork and extra-circular activities are challenging, especially around competition time, she said. However, outside of competition season, Sapphire follows a strict daily routine and said dancing helps her to find balance and eases the strain of studying.

On the days, when she has no practice, she does her own training at night before going to bed. She stretches every moment she gets – she sits in flexible positions to do assignments and to watch television.

Getting a head start on her goal to teach, she has a dance channel on YouTube called Sapphire’s Dance Gems where she seeks to inspire girls like herself. On the channel she has uploaded some of her dances, some of which she choreographed, and plans to do tutorials on basic skills in dance and cheerleading.

Sapphire is also quite active in several community groups and has taken part in beauty pageants. She is thankful to her parents, coaches, teachers and youth club leaders for their contribution to her journey.

Last, but definitely not the least, Sapphire thanks God.