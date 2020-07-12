Man claims police shot him, seeks damages

A 30-year-old man intends to sue the State after he was shot, allegedly by police, in Port of Spain on June 30.

In a six-page pre action protocol letter sent to the Attorney General on Friday by his attorneys, Michael Mc Leod claims he was shot twice by police while standing on George Street. Mc Leod, who is represented by Lemuel Murphy, Wayne Sturge and Kieshel Grant, is seeking compensation for injuries, loss of earnings and exemplary damages.

The letter stated: “Our client is still suffering from the effects of his injuries and continues to experience pain about his body. Please note all relevant documentation relative to the said injuries will be furnished upon receipt of same. We have advised our clients that he can maintain an action against the police officer by extension the State for the assault and recover general damages for pain and suffering from the high handed and criminally negligent conduct by the police officer of the state.”

The State was given 14 days to respond.

The letter claims Mc Leod, of Nelson Street, was shot unprovoked by police while standing on George Street, East Dry River. Mc Leod said he and two men heard gunshots and four police officers got out of their vehicle and one officer opened fire in their direction hitting him in the upper left chest and left shoulder.

After being shot, the officers did not move their vehicle to allow Mc Leod to be taken to hospital. Mc Leod lost all feeling in the left arm as a bullet ruptured a nerve. The shot to the chest damaged his left lung. Mc Leod was hospitalised for six days and was discharged on July 5.

The shooting of Mc Leod is being investigated by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA). The incident occurred on the day when east Port of Spain residents staged fiery protests over the police killing of three men – Noel Diamond, Israel Clinton and Joel Jacobs – in Morvant on June 27