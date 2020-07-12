Former national chess queen Walcott dies

FORMER NATIONAL chess champion Della-Marie Walcott passed away on Sunday at the age of 19, after failing to recover from an operation to remove a brain tumour in January 2016.

Walcott, a former student of St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain, was in a comatose state after the operation.

According to a family friend, "I want to thank Della's parents (Dominic and Debra) who, through the few years have had to deal with the many trying and traumatic events. They have taught us how to hold on to our faith in critical times. May Almighty God grant them and all the family the graces they need today and through the next few days as they say goodbye to their precious child.

"Goodbye my young friend! May the angels lead you to paradise and, like Lazarus, may you now find everlasting peace and joy with the angels and saints in heaven. Our young and beautiful Della-Marie - forever young, forever beautiful."

Walcott was the 2013 CARIFTA junior chess champion and a representative at the World Chess Olympiad in Istanbul, Turkey (2012) and Tromso, Norway (2014).