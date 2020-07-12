Former La Brea MP: 'I am here for you'

Former La Brea MP Nicolle Olivierre speaks at the opening of the Quarry Village Community Centre, Siparia on Saturday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH -

FORMER PNM La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre promised her former constituents that although she is bowing out of electoral politics, she will be there to help them if they need her to.

Olivierre made this promise at the opening of the new Quarry Village Community Centre in Quarry Village, Siparia.

Olivierre was not chosen by the PNM to contest La Brea in the August 10 general election. The party selected attorney Steve McClatchie as its La Brea candidate.

Olivierre told her audience she was happy to be leaving "on a high note" and seeing this centre being completed. She said this was one of many projects which were completed during her five years as an MP. "

Community centres are the lifeblood of a village."

Olivierre also said during her tenure she organised a junior calypso monarch competition in La Brea. She said she planned to continue doing this and is also looking to launch a junior chutney monarch competition next January.

Expressing her gratitude to constituents for the opportunity to serve, Olivierre said this would not be the last they saw of her. Reminding them that she lived "just down the road," she said, "You can always count on me. I will always be here for you."

Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly supported Olivierre's sentiments about the importance of community centres. She said the $11,146,870.69 Quarry Village Community Centre was the 39th to have been built under her ministry.

Gadsby-Dolly also acknowledged Olivierre's point that the centre was between the constituencies of La Brea and Fyzabad. Hence, Gadsby-Dolly said, the centre would redound to the benefit of people in both constituencies.

She said community centres are an investment in the development of "strong, resilient communities" in TT.

She also said many former MPs were eager to have community centres built or upgraded in their constituencies. Gadsby-Dolly, who is also the PNM St Ann's East candidate, said the Bagatelle Community Centre, which was opened on Friday, serves the constituencies of Diego Martin West, North/East and Central.

Former UNC Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe was also present at the opening. Like Gadsby-Dolly, Bodoe is also standing for re-election on August 10.