Ex-Couva North MP: Vote Ratiram, vote UNC

In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Ramona Ramdial arrives at M Rampersad building, San Fernando to be screened by the UNC executive for the Couva North seat which she served as MP for the last five years. Ramdial was replaced by Ravi Ratiram as the candidate. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

FORMER UNC Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial is encouraging constituents to support the present candidate, Ravi Ratiram, and the UNC in the August 10 general election.

On Friday, a small group of Couva North constituents protested in Orange Valley, Couva, to demand Ramdial be their candidate.

They vowed not to vote for the UNC if Ramdial was not the candidate. They also said did not know who Ratiram was and did not trust him.

But in response, Ramdial said on Saturday, "I urge my (former) constituents to accept the decision of the UNC party and political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

"We need to unite to beat the PNM."

Ramdial also said, "Whilst I understand emotions are running high, and thousands are disappointed, this is not the end."

She said the Couva North family "will always be cherished," and that it had been an honour to serve as its MP for the last ten years.

Ramdial is one of nine former UNC MPs who will not be contesting this election.

The others are Ganga Singh, Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie, Fazal Karim, Dr Fuad Khan, Dr Tim Gopeesingh, Vidia Guyadeen-Gopeesingh, Dr Surujrattan Rambachan and Christine Newallo-Hosein.