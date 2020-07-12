Deyalsingh: Follow covid19 rules on campaign trail

Police drive past UNC supporters gathered for the opening of the campaign office for candidtae Michelle Benjamin in St Mary's Village, Moruga on July 8. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

After seeing the obvious disregard of covid19 health guidelines while campaigning for the August 10 general election, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reminded those involved of what should be taking place.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference, he reminded candidates, campaign managers and supporters that the maximum number of people who can gather in one area remained at 25. He also asked that they wear masks, physically distance themselves as much as possible, and carry hand sanitiser.

He said if there were more than 25 people in an area, such as at a walkabout, they should form groups of 25 and one person should manage each group to ensure the guidelines were upheld.

He added that people were looking to the “potential leaders” of this country for leadership, so they needed to set the example.

Asked about covid19 health regulations for election day, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said he and the ministry’s permanent secretary signed off on the guidelines and sent the document to the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s chief election officer on Wednesday morning. It was now up to the EBC to develop protocols and disseminate them.

Those in quarantine are in the guidelines "as a special voting category," he said, "and they will be considered. All health protocols have been laid out in that document so that EBC can be guided accordingly.”

In addition, National Security Minister Stuart Young rejected UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s suggestion that the government was granting exemptions to return to TT mostly to PNM supporters.

“It is very, very irresponsible, but not surprising, for the Opposition, and the leader of the Opposition, to be launching this attack on this process," he charged, insisting, "Everything about this process is to protect the population of 1.4 million people here in TT.”