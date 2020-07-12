Ameen: I'm ready to serve my St Augustine family

UNC St Augustine candidate Khadijah Ameen speaks to a patron at a bar on Mc Inroy Street, Curepe as she launched her campaign on Saturday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

UNC DEPUTY POLICTICAL Khadijah Ameen launched her campaign for St Augustine on Saturday at her childhood home as she hopes to win the seat in the August 10 general election.

Speaking to those gathered at her grandparents' home on Mc Inroy Street, Curepe, Ameen said the constituency is her home and she decided to start her campaign in a symbolic way.

Speaking with the media about discontent in the party that popular candidates were being selected for “safe seats”, Ameen said her campaign is about representation and with “half the constituency as my family” she wanted to represent her family in the Parliament.

“I represented St Augustine South for ten years (as a councillor). I lived and grew with them. I have been with them through floods, rain, through good times and bad times. St Augustine is home for me. I will continue my work as a deputy political leader to support our candidates wherever they are but certainly it is not only about winning the election but representing the people.”

She added: “As far as possible, I think the UNC has picked candidates who have roots in the constituency whether they were born there or worked there, but they have worked with the people. What is significant is to ensure the UNC representatives be the voice of the people within their constituency.”

Ameen and her supporters chipped, smiled, hugged and waved to residents along Mc Inroy, Joyeau, Rapsey and Evans streets as they learnt of their concerns.

Before she took to the road, she promised to address the regularisation of land, crime in the constituency and eradicating flooding.

UNC chairman Peter Khanai said Ameen “has her heart in St Augustine and St Augustine was in her heart.” He added the support generated in the community must be shared to two neighbouring marginal constituencies of Tunapuna and St Joseph to increase the UNC’s chances of winning the election.

Regarding the continued call by the UNC for the opening of the borders, Ameen said the aim is not to get UNC voters in but all voters back.

“I have a big concern that citizens of TT who want to vote, will not be allowed to vote because they are not being given permission to enter TT. It applies across the board because every citizen does have a right to vote.”

She urged National Security Minister Stuart Young to “stop politicking” and allow citizens to return home in time to vote.