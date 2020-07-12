1 killed, 3 injured as car shot at off Toco Main Road

One man was killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in was shot at early Sunday morning. Anton “Darko” Blake from Palm Road, Valencia, is dead after the shooting.

Police reports say three men including Darko and two teenagers,17 and 15 were in a white Honda Accord driving along Tractor Road, off the Toco Main Road, at 12 am on Sunday when they heard gunshots.

On hearing the gunshots, two of the men ran from the car into nearby bushes and made their way to nearby Pine Road and contacted the police. One was shot in the right knee and was taken to hospital in stable condition. The other was unharmed.

The teen girl also ran into nearby bushes and hid there until Sunday morning where she was found at around 5.15 am. She was shot in her right hand and is also at hospital.

At Tractor Road, police officers PC Seenath, PC Travejo, PC Henry and PC Jennings found Blake’s “motionless” body in a “black jersey, black three-quarter pants and a pair of boots and blood seen on his left hand, lying in the roadway.”

The report said the driver was found alive in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds.

He is in critical condition at hospital.

The district medical officer (DMO) ordered the removal of Darko’s body to the Sangre Grande mortuary and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.

Investigations are continuing.