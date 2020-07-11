Youth Pro League on hold... SSFL to be decided on

In this June 16,2019 file photo, W Connection celebrate after winning the Youth Pro League Cup Under-17 crown. -

THE Youth Pro League has not been given clearance to kick off, in August, as originally scheduled.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education has been handed the responsibility to say whether or not the 2020 Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL), which is set for September, can proceed.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram during Saturday’s virtual media conference held by the Ministry of Health.

“With regards to any activity in which children are participating before September, we are in the middle of a pandemic and things can’t be as they were before. We are asking please with any activities related to children be held until September,” said Parasram.

He added, “With regards to SSFL, that is a matter for the Ministry of Education to determine in terms of their extracurricular activities. I would have a meeting earlier this week with the permanent secretary (Lenore Baptiste-Simmons) and chief education officer (Harrilal Seecharan) to discuss the guidelines going forward when school reopens in September.”

According to the CMO, the Ministry of Health will send a draft guideline to the education ministry by early next week. This will be used to determine if there will, in fact, be any extracurricular activities taking place in schools.