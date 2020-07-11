UNC’s Haynes tells PM: Beg Tobago for forgiveness

UNC Tabaquite candidate Anita Haynes -

UNC Tabaquite candidate Anita Haynes is calling on the Prime Minister to apologise to Tobago for saying on Monday he would not forgive the island if Watson Duke was elected to Parliament.

Duke is contesting the Tobago East seat against PNM incumbent Ayanna Webster-Roy in the August 10 general election.

Duke is the leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots and minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly.

The UNC is not putting up candidates in the two Tobago seats.

Speaking at the UNC’s virtual meeting on Thursday night, Haynes accused the current administration of neglecting Tobago and the PM of insulting its residents with his remarks.

“Keith Rowley’s government is a threat to the very fabric of society," she charged.

“Having not a single accomplishment to speak of over the past five years, he is now openly threatening citizens, saying he will not forgive them if they don’t vote for him…these are not the words of a leader.”

She told Dr Rowley, “You should get on your knees and beg Tobago for forgiveness – and beg Trinidad for forgiveness.”

Haynes also accused the government of destabilising the seabridge and Tobago’s economy.