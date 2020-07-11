UNC meets with EBC again

Members of the UNC have met with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to follow up on concerns – previously expressed in a June 12 meeting – relating to covid19 voting adjustments.

In the meeting on Friday, the team discussed possible avenues to allow quarantined citizens to be treated as special voters.

The meeting was attended by Saddam Hosein, candidate for Barataria; Khadijah Ameen, St Augustine candidate; former UNC senator Wade Mark, other party members and EBC officials.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the UNC said during the meeting the commission mentioned its request to the police for an increased level of police presence to enforce the social distancing rules on election day, August 10.

The team discussed the new guidelines on wearing masks – though the EBC has said masks are not a requirement to enter polling stations to vote – and sanitising before voting.

The party said these issues need to be addressed so that the process will not be affected in any way.

It will also ensure voters and election officials remain safe leading up to the election.

“The intention by the EBC to review all polling stations to ensure the locations is large enough to accommodate voters and election day staff while following the social distancing guidelines was also raised,” the release said.

In the first meeting, the UNC raised concerns about voter-padding and training of EBC officials to deal with concerns during the election. It also called on the govenment to reopen the country’s borders to invite international observers for a fair election.

The PM has already issued such an invitation.

The PNM has also met with the EBC to discuss the election and the effects on the process of covid19.

Earlier on Friday the EBC did a preliminary examination of nomination papers, across TT, to ensure candidates have all the documents they need to prevent difficulties on nomination day, July 17.