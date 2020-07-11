Spanish support

THE EDITOR: I was wondering why Peter Taylor decided to deliver his speech in both Spanish and English at the opening of the UNC campaign office in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, on Wednesday, which drew a sizeable crowd of supporters.

Was he trying to show off his bilingual skills or did he realise that the majority of those attending the function were Venezuelan migrants wearing the bright yellow UNC jerseys? I think I read somewhere that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) had said that the Venezuelan migrants are not eligible to vote in our elections.

I believe we will really need international election observers this time around. A word to the wise.

HARRY PARTAP

former MP