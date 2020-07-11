Smooth Nomination Day rehearsal in Sando West

Nikoli Edwards political leader of the Progressive Party contesting the San Fernando West constituency leaves the Office of the Returning Officer for San Fernando West after a dry run for Nomination Day on Friday. - Lincoln Holder

Faris Al-Rawi together with his two opponents who are contesting the San Fernando West seat did a Nomination Day dry run at the office of the returning officer in the constituency.

All three praised officials from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) office at Cipero Street where they participated in the exercise on Friday, a week before the real one.

Al-Rawi is the outgoing PNM candidate and Attorney General. The two other prospective candidates are attorney Sean Sobers of the UNC and Nikoli Edwards, leader of the Progressive Party.

Al-Rawi told Newsday that everything was “in proper order” regarding the dry run. Campaigning has been exceptionally well, he said. He accused his opponents of paying people to walk with them.

He said: “Apparently, they do not have enough support on the ground. It is $300 per head. I tell the people who are taking the money, ‘Take it, it is yours. Just know what you have to do in your good conscience.’ “

Al-Rawi charged that constituents are very happy with the work of the PNM including the investments of billions of dollars in the southern city.

One of the mega projects is the 3.8 hectares San Fernando Waterfront Re-development project.

“We have to spend our way out of the difficulties that covid has created. This generates a significant number of jobs,” Al-Rawi said.

He highlighted others like the Plaza San Carlos, which is the redevelopment of historic buildings which the private sector plays a major role and the car park at the San Fernando General Hospital.

There is also $750 million public-private partnership with Hafeez Karamath Engineering Services regarding PTSC garage.

“We have the boardwalk, Rushworth Street extension, Ruth Avenue extension, Embacadere development, Skinner Park, Carlton Lane is up and running, Olera Heights is in the progress of redevelopment,” Al-Rawi said and continued with a list.

Work is expected to start next week on the proposed site for the new San Fernando Magistrates’ Court at Irving Park and the Family Court at the site of the old St Joseph’s Convent building.

“This is something San Fernando has been crying for a long time. Next year, after the election, I will go in the criminal division, where the old magistrates’ court is.”

Saying the constituency has very wealthy and the very poor people, he added also has wonderful social fabric.

Sobers said everything is in order for the August 10 general election and is looking forward to becoming the MP.

“Campaigning has been a very humbling exercise for me because I am meeting so many people. I am learning a lot about them,” Sobers said.

His election agent, attorney Lester Chariah, praised the EBC for the smooth running of the dry run. Chariah said, “We expect throughout the course of the election that we will have this same level of co-operation.”

Like Al-Rawi and Sobers, Edwards is confident of a victory although his party is just over one-year-old.

Friday’s exercise was his first interaction with EBC officials, and he and his team are learning about the process.

“Information is not usually forthcoming based on access to the website,” Edwards said as he too praised EBC staff.

“The staff here is very helpful. They have gone through my proposals. I am all prepared for the official Nomination Day.”

Many people have been messaging and pledging their support, he said. Some did not intend on voting but changed their minds because he decided to present himself.

“I think it is because people are expecting better representation. I am the only candidate to present a manifest for San Fernando West,” Edwards said.

“People have been reading it and engaging me in conversation. I have all confidence this will result in my favour.”