Padarath, daughter to come home Saturday

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. -

UNC Princes Town candidate Barry Padarath and his daughter Sejal arrived in Antigua on Friday. Padarath told Newsday that he remains on schedule to return to TT on Saturday. Newsday was also informed that the former Princes Town MP should arrive in TT around 1 pm.

Padarath left TT for Florida in March before its borders were closed. Earlier in the week, he said he would be leaving Florida on Friday for Antigua. Padarath said he and his daughter would overnight there, then take a charter flight from Antigua to TT on Saturday morning.

Padarath, who was listed amongst the UNC's 39 general election candidates on July 5, was endorsed by the UNC Princes Town's constituency executive. In a statement, constituency executive chairman Gowrie Roopnarine thanked UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for allowing Padarath to stand for re-election on August 10.

Saying that Padarath was known in Princes Town as “the Pepper Mouth MP," Roopnarine said Padarath "continues to demonstrate his competence and ability to represent, voicing the many concerns of his constituents both inside and outside of the Parliament."

He said Padarath has championed issues such as school construction and ensuring Princes Town constituents receive a reliable supply of pipe-borne water. At this important junction in the UNC's history, Roopnarine said Padarath "is the right candidate to continue representing the people of Princes Town."

He said Padarath will consolidate the hard work done over the last five years, in anticipation of a new UNC government led by Persad-Bissessar, assuming office after August 10.