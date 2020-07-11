Only wayforward

THE EDITOR: There is always a barrage of complaints about our politicians and the administration of the country.

We are about to have a general election and no doubt citizens will either return the same group of politicians to carry on in the same old way they have become used to or select another party with politicians making promises that they will never keep.

When will our citizens learn they have to start from scratch where our politics is concerned and that the whole structure of our political system must be reformed to stop the crime, political deceit and general lawlessness?

GA MARQUES

via e-mail