Mason Hall labourer in court on sex charges

A 39-year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $85,000 or a cash alternative of $15,000 after appearing before the Scarborough Virtual Court on Thursday to answer to sexual charges related to a 15-year-old girl.

The accused is also to report to police every Saturday as a condition of the bail.

The labourer, of Mason Hall, Tobago, was arrested and charged by PC Caby of the Tobago Child Protection Unit (CPU) after an investigation.

The girl alleged she was sexually assaulted by a man on June 1.

The man was subsequently charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child and one count of procuring a minor for sexual gratification.

He is expected to be brought before a Scarborough Magistrate on August 10.