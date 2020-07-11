Green Screen to promote a green scene

NGC employee planting a tree during the company’s reforestation exercise. -

Are you a budding filmmaker? Do you have something you want to say? Now is your chance. The National Gas Company of TT Limited (NGC) has partnered with Sustain TT to launch its Green Screen 2020: Digital Festival. Now in its tenth year, The Green Screen Environmental Film Festival works to bring relevant environmental issues to communities in an entertaining and engaging way, said a media release.

Sustain TT is a non-profit company is dedicated to creating a platform for education, information sharing, and social marketing of behaviours that are necessary to better manage the environment while diversifying the economy. This is achieved through development and deployment of innovative communication tools and events. In the last five years Sustain TT has partnered with several other regional and international agencies.

This partnership with NGC supports NGC’s sustainability thrust including advocacy and education on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The digital festival comprises: Very Short Shorts Competition - this competition is open to filmmakers of all levels of experience in two categories: 12 to 17-year old participants; and 18+ year old participants. Films are to be shot entirely on a mobile device in HD video and no more than 60 seconds in length. The Green Screen Environmental Film Festival is a collection of 2020 festival premieres and previously programmed film favourites based on sustainability and environmental preservation will be made available for viewing followed by a Q & A with directors and producers.

School’s programme consists of a pre-packaged school video programme with innovative and engaging content on sustainability, energy efficiency, renewable energy etc for students to supplement lesson plans and break monotony of online classes.

Speaking on the partnership, Lisa Burkett, manager corporate communications said, “The partnership provides an opportunity for NGC to continue to position itself as a leader in the movement towards the more efficient use of energy and a reduction in the country’s carbon footprint. The series will utilise electronic and social media platforms to maximise reach given the current constraints of the new normal; it comes on the heels of our recently launched NGC SmarTT app which can identify consumers’ energy use of everyday appliances, provide users with information on potential monetary savings from using more energy efficient products, as well as share the benefits and opportunities of energy efficiency.”

For more info on the festival and the NGC EnergySmarTT App visit www.ngc.co.tt.