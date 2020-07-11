Cudjoe extends condolences to 'Drift King'

Kerry "Drift King" Philip in action. Photo via Facebook. -

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe extended condolences to the colleagues, family and friends of the late Kerry "Drift King" Philip, whose untimely death has left the motorsport fraternity saddened.

The media release said, "Mr Philip assiduously contributed to the sport’s development, bringing drifting into the motorsport mainstream in TT. Locally, he became the face of drifting and regionally, he gained acclamation for winning numerous competitions with foreign-based competitors."

Philip died in a motorcycle accident in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca on Saturday.

"His untimely passing on Saturday will certainly leave a void in the lives of many, especially his colleagues. He was a loved and cherished individual and a champion for the sport of drifting."

Though his passing was not related to the sport of drifting, Cudjoe appeals to drifters and all drivers to exercise precaution and be attentive and responsible on the nation’s roadways.

On Saturday, the funeral service would be held at Bethel World Outreach Ministries at #1 Bethel Avenue in Arima. Viewing would start at 9 am and the funeral starts at 10 am.

All covid19 guidelines would be followed including masks, hand sanitizing and thermal scanning before entry. A motorcade would follow the funeral.