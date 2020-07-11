Bagatelle gets $11.3m community centre after 13 years

Colm Imbert -

AFTER 13 years and four contractors, residents of Bagatelle, Diego Martin, have received an $11.3 million community centre.

The official opening of the Bagatelle Community Centre was held on Friday.

Former Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert, in his address, said that in June 2007 the council was advised that the then centre, located at the crossroads of the three Diego Martin constituencies, would be refurbished and the old building demolished. He reported, however, that the first contractor failed to complete it and was terminated. He said when the Government changed in 2010 very little attention was paid to the needs of Diego Martin.

When the PNM returned to power in 2015 he recalled that the design was changed to a more modern facility and a two storey building with a series of training rooms and multi-purpose areas.

Imbert said that after 29 years in Parliament, only when former Diego Martin West MP Dr Keith Rowley became prime minister did Diego martin “get the kind of resources needed.”

Dr Rowley in his feature address said that centre would give young people positive options.

“So they don’t have the excuse to say they have the opportunity to be better.”

He reported other planned projects included rebuilding the Diego Martin Recreation Grounds nearby and an upgrade to the Merry Tones panyard to make it a community concert hall.

Community Development Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the centre could be used for both the younger generation and the old to transfer knowledge, skills and experience. She added the centre offered the opportunity for skills training, and for groups participating in the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition. She stressed that it was important to keep young people positively engaged and she called on young people to get involved in what was happening in their community.

“This centre will be the envy of many communities. And to whom much is given much is required.

And I know you will take care of it so that generations will marvel at it. And those who use it will do so with the required respect.”

Some of the features of the community centre were an auditorium with space for 130 people, a computer room, two officers and teaching kitchen.

Gadsby-Dolly said the centre was one of 38 community centres delivered throughout the country.

Secretary of the Bagatelle and Lower Green Hill Village Council Hyacinth Bartholomew said she was proud that the community had received one of the best community centres in the country. She added the centre will be used for a number of things including computer classes, adult literacy, parenting workshops, financial literacy, and arts and crafts training.