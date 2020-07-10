West Indies hold upper hand in 1st Test

West Indies' Shane Dowrich raises his bat to celebrate his half-century during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

THE WEST Indies continue to hold the upper hand after Friday's third day of the First Test match against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

The Windies, who resumed from their overnight score of 57 runs for one wicket, were dismissed for 318 with under-fire opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leading the way with 65 (125 balls, six fours), while wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich made a crucial 61 (115 balls, eight fours).

There were other notable contributions from middle-order batsmen Roston Chase (47) and Shamarh Brooks (39).

England skipper and pace bowler Ben Stokes was the chief destroyer for the hosts with figures of four wickets for 49 runs. Veteran swing bowler James Anderson claimed 3/62, off-spinner Dom Bess 2/51 and fast bowler Mark Wood 1/74.

England ended the day on 15 without loss with Rory Burns on ten and Dom Sibley five.