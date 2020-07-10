Griffith unfazed by assassination plot

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith. -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he is more disappointed than fearful over an assassination plot.

He and a senior member of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were said to be the targets of Venezuelan hitmen.

The plot was reportedly uncovered by members of the police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and involved a local community leader contracting the hitmen who intended to kill Griffith using explosives.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Griffith said he was disappointed that local criminals were not good enough to attack him themselves.

"It shows the standard of local criminal elements, that they are not good enough, so they have to resort to hiring foreign criminals," Griffith told Newsday.