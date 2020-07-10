CAL requires all passengers wear face masks

Parked Caribbean Airline planes at Piarco International Airport, Piarco. -

ALL Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) customers must wear face masks for the entirety of their journeys, the state airline said in a release Friday. This means all major through points and check points, from check in, the departure lounge, jet bridges (boarding) and on board during the flight. The requirement is compulsory, CAL said. Refusal to comply will result in customers being denied boarding. Exceptions will be made for children under two years old or adults with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.

Any special exemptions will need to be endorsed by a medical practitioner and approved by the airline before travel. This is part of the airline’s safety protocol to protect staff and passengers in light of the covid19 pandemic.