Three recovered covid19 patients discharged from Caura

Three more recovered covid19 patients have been discharged from Caura Hospital. There are still five more confirmed cases at Caura.

The Ministry of Health's 10 am update on Thursday stated the number of tests submitted is now 5,701, six more than yesterday afternoon's update of 5,695. Of those, the number of unique patient tests done is 4,264 and the number of repeated tests is 1,437.

The number of confirmed cases is still 133 with eight deaths, and the number of patients discharged is now 120.