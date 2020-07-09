Taxi’s to get fuel relief grant

The Ministry of Works in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance will issue a one-time payment relief grant to registered H-taxi operators. A statement released by the Ministry of Works on Thursday said the government authorised the issuance of the taxi owners fuel relief grant to “mitigate the economic impacts faced by taxi owners, as a result of the covid19 pandemic.”

The statement said taxi owners were required to provide documents to the ministry to qualify for the grant, including a valid identification card, insurance certificate, inspection certificate for the period January 2019 to present and a copy of the certified copy of vehicle registration for the taxi.

Application forms can be accessed on the Ministry of Works website www.mowt.gov.tt. Applications are to be submitted to the president of the respective taxi drivers’ association by August 28.

The release did not say how much the taxi drivers would receive.

On May 22, maxi-taxi operators were issued a one-time fuel grant cheque of $2,000.s Minister of Transport Rohan Sinanan said at the time that the Minister of Finance would be looking at taxis next after taxi drivers began to inquire if they too would receive relief from the government.