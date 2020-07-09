Sinanan: Demerit point system working

Rohan Sinanan -

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the demerit point system has been a great success and continues to work well.

“It’s amazing the amount of people who would have been breaking the law before and now are trying to get their act together. I can tell you some drivers’ licenses have already been suspended, I can’t say how many, but within a month they have accumulated enough points to have their licenses suspended, we have had a significant amount of points deducted for being under the influence of alcohol, etc. Just recently I had some maxi-taxi drivers protesting by my office for their bus route pass, it’s strange that once we start to crack down on illegal drivers on the bus route that everybody wants a pass now, I wonder if it could be the demerit points that are causing all that?”

He said there have been some teething problems but the team meets on a weekly basis and will iron out any challenges that may pop up.