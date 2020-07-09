Rowley: Holding's BLM message powerful

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister described the comments of former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding on the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM) as a "powerful message."

On Facebook, Dr Rowley said, "Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding delivered a powerful message against racism and why Black Lives Matter during a Sky Sports (TV) Cricket interview today (Wednesday)."

Rowley reposted a video of Holding giving his views on racism. Holding was speaking before the start of the first Test match between West Indies and England in Southampton.

In an emotional plea, Holding said education is key in battling racism and people have been brainwashed because black people are portrayed negatively.

Rowley also reposted one of Holding's quotes in the video.

“History is written by the conqueror, not by those who are conquered. History is written by the people who do the harm, not by people who get harmed. We need to go back and teach both sides of history. Now, until we do that and educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop.”

The killing of black man George Floyd in the US in May has created a wave of emotion concerning the treatment of black people. The West Indies and England players have also been involved in the BLM movement, kneeling before the start of the match. Black Lives Matter is also written on the collars of the players.