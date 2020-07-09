PM writes CARICOM for election observers

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Rowley has acceded to a written request from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for international observers to be allowed into the country for the August 10 general election.

On his Facebook page on Thursday, Rowley said he has written to Caricom Secretary General Irwin La Rocque and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, QC, formally inviting them to send election observation missions under their respective auspices to observe the electoral process.

Persad-Bissessar revealed on Wednesday that she had written to Rowley asking that notwithstanding the covid19 pandemic and TT's borders remaining closed, he do put mechanisms in place to have international observers brought in for the election.

She said this was very important to preserve the integrity of the election, something she added that Rowley should agree with since he himself was part of a Caricom observer team which went to Guyana for that country's general election which remains unresolved.