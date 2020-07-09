PM, go on a meet young people tour

THE EDITOR: I have been observing the decay that is taking place in the country that certainly must have the father of the nation crunching in his grave, moreso among the young people, whom he held in the highest esteem.

Today I am calling on Prime Minister Dr Rowley to emulate what the nation's first chief minister, premier, prime minister and father of the nation did when he embarked on a Meet the People tour in 1963.

It allowed Dr Williams to meet, greet and find out the problems being experienced by people across the country. He did not set up committees and that is why he was the longest serving prime minister in our nation and the Caribbean.

So I am calling on Rowley to embark on a meet the young people tour to find out what are the issues and social situations plaguing them and what would lead them to revolt in anger.

This approach, in my humble estimation, would bring about the kind of change the country needs to see coming from our young people.

REGINALD VIDALE

chairman

Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee