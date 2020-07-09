'Pain' to appear in court for Victory's murder

CHARGED: Sagram "Pain" Samlalsingh charged with the 2018 murder of Dillon Victory. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

AN Oropune man will appear before an Arima magistrate on Thursday charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, following advice to the police to lay these charges, by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

A police release said Sagram Samlalsingh, 32, aka "Pain" of Seventh Street, Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was arrested on Sunday July 5, in connection with the death of Dillon Victory which occurred on September 1, 2018, at Building 2, 5th Street, Oropune Gardens.

A search warrant was executed at the home of the suspect on Monday July 6, and on the same date a verification exercise was conducted. The accused was charged by WPC Karla Timothy of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) on Wednesday and the enquiry was supervised by Ag ASP Douglas and Ag Insp Rebeiro.