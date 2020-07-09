Newsday journalist threatened

NEWSDAY'S Assistant Sunday editor Darren Bahaw has been subjected to attempts to intimidate him after working on a story about possible police involvement in a fatal shooting.

Bahaw has written several stories on the involvement of officers in the shooting deaths of three men in Morvant on June 27. His forthcoming story on an earlier shooting has been sent to Newsday’s lawyers for review. Newsday has taken steps to ensure his safety.

Reports on the attempts to deter him from publishing the story have been made to the Commissioner of Police, the Police Complaints Authority and the Director of Public Prosecutions. Official investigations are under way.

This newspaper supports fully the right and duty of its staff as members of the media to investigate and report on any issue in the public interest and in the democratic tradition of the free press under the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.