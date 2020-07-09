Murdered pharmacist buried, no one arrested yet

Robert Soogrim. - Facebook

Slain pharmacist Robert Soogrim was buried at St Thomas Cemetery in Chaguanas after a funeral at Miracle Ministries on Thursday afternoon.

The 55-year-old father of two owned Fit For Life Pharmacy at the Southern Main Road Chase Village in Chaguanas. The pharmacy is downstairs his home.

A close male relative found his body and a hand-written note on the third floor of Soogrim’s home on Friday. There was no sign of forced entry which led police to initially assume Soogrim had killed himself.

But an autopsy on Tuesday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James revealed he was strangled.

Relatives took to social media to thank everyone “for all of the love, prayers and support over the last few days.”

People also extended sympathy to the bereaved family.

One Facebook user said, “May justice be served. May his killer/ killers be possessed with guilt so strong that they are forced to confess.”

Another said, “You were kind and generous. I am sorry to see you leave this world like this. You are in a better place now. As for your killers, may they burn in hell for eternity. Rip.”

Police from the Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III are leading investigations.

Police said they have not yet identified a suspect.