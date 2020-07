Man shot and wounded at Pleasantville

A man is hospitalised after a shooting at Pleasantville on Wednesday night.

Aaron "Funk" McLean, 24, was shot in a car at Pleasantville Avenue at about 9 pm, police said. Residents heard gunshots and contacted Southern Division police.

McLean was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Up to Thursday, he remained at the intensive care unit.

No one has been arrested.