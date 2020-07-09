Kamla: Don't blame covid19 for economic hard times

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has accused the government of bringing TT's economy to collapse long before the global pandemic.

Speaking at the UNC's virtual meeting on Thursday night, Persad-Bissessar slammed the government for mismanaging the economy by relying heavily on taxes and loans to improve the state of the country.

"For the first time in our nation's history, seven petrochemical plants have been shut down in six months – and don't let them fool people into thinking this is because of covid19.

“Their whole campaign is covid19 – but they collapsed this economy long before covid19 came."

She said if given the opportunity the UNC would move towards promoting health tourism through the Couva Hospital and the San Fernando teaching hospital, citing the Prime Minister's medical check-ups abroad as evidence of the need to improve local health care services.

"Look at Rowley: he contributes to the US medical tourism, because every year he flies out to the US for some medical check-up," Persad-Bissessar quipped.