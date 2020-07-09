Holder, Gabriel star on second day at Southampton

West Indies' wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich dives to take the catch to dismiss England's Joss Buttler, second right, off Jason Holder during the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Thursday. (AP PHOTO) -

CAPTAIN JASON Holder and Shannon Gabriel were the stars for the West Indies on the second day of the first Test match against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Thursday.

England, who resumed their first innings on 35 runs for the loss of one wicket, were dismissed for 204 with Holder claiming Test-best figures of six wickets for 42 runs off 20 overs and fellow pace bowler Gabriel got 4/62 off 15.3 overs.

England skipper Ben Stokes, who survived two dropped chances, top-scored for the hosts with 43, with his deputy Jos Buttler hitting 35, Dom Bess 31 not out and opener Rory Burns 30.

In response, the West Indies were on 57/1 before umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth called off play due to bad light. Kraigg Brathwaite was unbeaten on 20 and Shai Hope three. Opener John Campbell was the lone wicket to fall, leg-before to Jimmy Anderson for 28.