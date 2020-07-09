Govt confirms Trinidad and Tobago to host CPL

In this Oct 10, 2019 file photo,Chris Jordan of Trinbago Knight Riders takes a return catch off Barbados Tridents' Jonathan Carter during a Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 match. (Photo courtesy CPL T20) -

IT'S official. The entire Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament would be held in TT.

A Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs media release on Thursday, said, "At today's meeting the Cabinet agreed to the hosting of the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament in Trinidad over the period August 18, 2020 to September 12, 2020 with strict adherence to the covid19 guidelines."

Minister of Sport and Youths Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe would host a media conference at 3.30 pm on Thursday in Tobago.