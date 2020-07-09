Election gimmicks from PM and team

THE EDITOR: Historically, governments have engaged in massive road-paving projects in past election years. This year the PM and his team have decided on a different approach. They completing several non-essential projects because they obviously will be right before our eyes.

A classic example is the Diego Martin South Community Centre. Would it not have been wiser to invest that money in clearing the neighbouring river of all that vegetation since we are well into the rainy season?

The community centre is already a year and a half overdue. It could wait a little longer and all a community needs to come together is a large enough open space, such as the playing field behind the building.

This project and others like it are just election gimmicks.

R DEANE

Diego Martin