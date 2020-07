Changes vital now

THE EDITOR: It looks like the Opposition Leader has got the message in view of her selecting ten new candidates prior to the general election. You can't run a nation with MPs set in their ways for decades. Changes have to be made in order to stop the rut.

I hope the PNM considers doing the same otherwise if it wins the election citizens will have to face more of the same treatment they are receiving now.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail