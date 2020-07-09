Bascombe wins Newsday’s mask design competition

Graphics designer Shane Bascombe who won Newsday’s mask design competition. -

Supermarket workers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic. They worked long hours to ensure the nation was fed and safe from covid19.

To thank them, Newsday held a mask designing competition to provide beautiful masks to these workers so they could be protected.

Simone Walters-Rocke, project officer - marketing for Newsday said the company wanted to give back to the nation’s heroes. Police officers and health care workers were celebrated during the past months of the pandemic, so supermarket workers were chosen.

“We felt that supermarket workers were under-appreciated. We chose to donate directly to the Supermarket Association because they are a transparent agency,” Walters-Rocke said.

Newsday invited readers to submit their designs for masks. Out of 16 designs, graphic designer Shane Bascombe’s was chosen.

Bascombe’s winning design was printed on washable masks and donated to the Supermarket Association of TT to distribute to grocery stores. Bascombe is a self-employed graphic artist who runs his own business, Bascombe Designs.

An old school mate of his, Curtis Griffith told Bascombe about the competition. Bascombe’s friend is an emergency medical technician who felt passionately about people wearing face masks.

At first, Bascombe missed the deadline, but when Newsday extended entries, Bascombe took an hour to think through his project and submitted the winning design.

Bascombe chose a simple text-based design so his message could be clear: stay home, stay safe and flatten the curve to protect sweet TT.

“I wanted to be clear. I wanted my message to say it was all for sweet TT. Texts add clarity without any symbolism. Simplicity and clarity, that was my goal for the design,” Bascombe said.

Bascombe has been in the graphic design business since for 14 years.

The masks were presented to Rajiv Diptee, president of the the Supermarket Association by Walters-Rocke at Newsday’s El Socorro on July 3.