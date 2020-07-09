Arima couple arrested for gun and ammo in bedroom

The gun and a magazine with 13 rounds ammunition found at a house in Arima on Thursday. -

Arima police arrested a couple early Thursday after they found a gun and ammunition in a bedroom of their home.

A report said police seized the Berreta 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition and took the man, 44, and woman, 35, from La Retreat Road to the police station.

The arrests were part of an anti-crime exercise in the Arima district between 3 am and 7 am on Thursday. Supt Edwards spearheaded the exercise which was supervised by Sgt Ali. It included Cpl Batson-Fletcher and PCs Reid, Pompey, Brown, Bernard and Joseph.

The officers also executed a search warrant at a house at Bypass Road in Maturita for guns and ammunition. However, police did not find anything illegal.

Police also filled out several stop and search forms at Calvary Hill, Jacobhill, Carapo, Congo and Samaroo Village.

Sgt Ali is continuing enquiries.