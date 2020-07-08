Webster-Roy: Duke late to the party

Tobago East PNM candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy - Office of the Prime Minister Tobago Affairs-CAST Facebook page

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy is unimpressed by the election campaign strategy of Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke.

Duke has been on a community project drive helping people build homes, fix roofs and do other renovations.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday, Webster-Roy said, "What is very interesting: he is an elected (THA) representative for Belle Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford and it has taken him to the end of his tenure to start assisting people.

“Is it genuine? If you are so concerned about constituents, won't you have started from day one?"

Webster-Roy, who comes from Roxborough, said for the past three years she has been bailing out Duke by helping people in his electoral district.

"I never left. I helped people access grants through Self-Help (Commission) and so on. Duke waited on the cusp of an election.

“I've had many people from his area come to me asking for help where their elected assemblyman should have been their first point of contact. But because he was an absentee assemblyman, they came to me. I still helped people – they are my people too."

Development in Tobago East under the PNM has included the new Roxborough Administrative Complex and Roxborough Police Station commissioned last year. Under construction and near completion are the Roxborough hospital and fire station and Moriah Health Centre.

Duke has claimed the emphasis on Tobago East is because the PNM is afraid of his growing popularity.

Webster-Roy scoffed at the notion.

"I would have (beaten) Mr Duke by a very large margin in 2015 (in the last general election).”

Webster-Roy received 7.951 votes while Duke, who contested as an independent candidate, got 1,796.

“I am very confident going into the next round. I'm aware of what I would have done in Tobago East and my contribution to national development. My performance speaks for itself...

“The work done in Tobago East has nothing to do with Mr Duke."

Drawing a football analogy, Webster-Roy said, "The one on the field wins, not the one on the sidelines saying, ‘yay’ or, ‘boo.’ Duke is just an obstructionist."

Looking forward to the August 10 general election, Webster-Roy acknowledged the impact of the covid19 pandemic.

"The way we campaign because of covid(19), you can't have major rallies and intense contact with voters. We have to do an online campaign."

But she said she doesn't envisage this being a significant issue.

"I would have been walking the constituency and meeting people. It's not difficult for me. People are receptive and warm to me."

Webster-Roy said she has been always accessible to her constituents and has taken steps to make life easier for them.

"I would walk a different area once per month. I also have a roving public day where I take my office to a different area to be closer to people."

She said a stakeholder engagement forum she held was a huge success, as people could interface directly with authorities to air their grievances and solve longstanding issues such as lack of streetlights and water.

She said the main concern in her constituency is employment. She urged her constituents to be creative.

"Once I engage someone and they have a skill and we know the skill could be monetised, I would encourage them to turn that skill into a business, use NEDCO (National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd) or the Business Development Unit of THA to get financial assistance. They can create employment for themselves or for the community.

“I try to encourage people to think outside the box. Not everybody will get a job with THA. There are other opportunities available. Some people would want an early-morning work, but there are only so many positions available. Look at your skill: what about opportunities in supermarkets, guesthouses, construction? Grab those up. There are people from around the region coming in and making use of it."

Webster-Roy said the PNM continues to fight for the disadvantaged.

"We ended child marriage; increased the capacity of Children's Authority; we would have amended domestic violence legislation for greater protection."

She said the PNM also continues to show strong leadership and predicted victory at the polls.

"I am coming as part of a team that is always going to be the right choice. Covidtried and tested us, but we can lead in times of hardship.

"I want to encourage those young people that now eligible to go out and vote so we can continue development in Tobago East and West and TT.”