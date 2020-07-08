Tuesday floods destroy crops in Penal

FLOODED: A car tries to manoeuvre its way through flood waters along Debidial Road in Penal on Tuesday. -

FARMERS in Quinam/Morne Diablo were counting their loses on Tuesday afternoon as floods subsided after heavy rain earlier this week. Councillor Diptee Ramnath said the flooding lasted about three to four hours on Tuesday morning, but that was long enough to destroy several farms and make the roads impassable.

He told Newsday on Tuesday afternoon farmers were still tallying the damage to crops and property. “We cannot determine how much was lost or what type of properties were damaged. So far, we had ten reports, but expect more in the coming days. Short crops like corn, pumpkin, bodi, peppers and other things were lost.”

Ramnath said the flood-affected areas were from Penal Rock Road to Morne Diablo, and there had been minimal damage to residential properties. “Thankfully, there were no reports, like we have had in the past, with families being severely affected. We pray and hope that no one gets affected if the rains fall harder and for longer periods.”

Ramnath said the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and the Ministry of Works and Transport have attended to the drainage infrastructure in the area. But flooding will always occur, he said.

“In order to stop this from happening in the future a retention wall is needed at the upper end of Haggard Trace, Penal Rock Road. No amount of clearing drains will help unless this is erected. “This immediate solution is needed to help the residents and farmers in the area.”